How to choose the ideal mat for Yoga?

By Online MI

Have you noticed that when people practice Yoga they usually use a rug as a support to hold positions? Also known as "mat", this accessory is one of the most important items to practice, after all, it is in it that all the exercise is done. Before buying a yoga mat from a yoga shop, you need to know the following tips.



In addition, as the practitioner changes postures, the carpet will minimize the impact of the body to the floor, preventing pain or even more serious injuries. For these reasons, it is very important to be aware of some recommendations when buying a mat.



The dimensions of the piece are very important and should be according to the height of the person who will use it. You should be able to lie down with your whole body on the mat without getting your feet or head out. Thickness of carpets usually varies between 3mm, 5mm and 8mm.The 3mm mat gains in lightness but can be uncomfortable for some, The 5mm carpet is comfortable but heavier, and the 5mm carpet is a good choice.



To choose the mat, first check whether the student will take home lessons or take his or her carpet to other places. If it is to practice only at home, the bigger the better, such as mats of 2mx1m. a portable model, which is more useful and compact. According to some experts, very thick carpets are not recommended, since they can compromise the balance of the student who is using the piece.



Another detail that should be taken into account at the time of purchase is the adhesion and durability of the material, which are linked to the quality of the plastic. Mats that slip or loose material "flakes" over time should be avoided. Look for quality marks and your confidence, after all you will spend a good time on it.

How to hygienize your mat

If you have a mat or you often use mats of the place you go to, it is important to do a hygiene of the material during the interval between practices. If the material is contaminated with fungi, it can proliferate on the surface and be transmitted to the person. The feet are a region very favorable to the development of the fungi and, in the occasions in which one is barefoot, the risk of acquiring a ringworm will always exist.

The ideal is for the practitioner to clean the mat with a spray and a dry cloth to sanitize the material. Always look for antiseptic and antifungal products, reliable and preferably natural brands. Avoid also abrasive and chemical detergents, to guarantee the durability of your mat. Every 15 days you need to wash your carpet with water and neutral soap to avoid damaging the rubber. In the last rinse, you can use a few drops of essential oil, which act as antiseptics and disinfectants, killing germs and bacteria. Dry well before rolling the carpet.