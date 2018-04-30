What does it take to be a yogi?

By Online MI

Vinyasa yoga, ashtanga yoga, hatha yoga, dynamic yoga ... How do you equip yourself to be a true ace in any kind of yoga practice? The proper attire is essential to feel comfortable and hold your asana (yoga position) as well as a minimum of material to ensure a yoga session with 100% comfort, is not it?



There is no need to waste time looking at various websites (find the ideal one to practice yoga) the necessary equipment and clothes. We have done all the research and reveals what you need and what you have in the market! Before continuing, we want to inform you that German Yoga Shop is one of the best online yoga shops in the Net.



The rug: mandatory in the yoga center and in your home!



First accessory needed: the rug, in which you will practice your positions, do the stretches and other breathing exercises. It is also a common denominator for many courses: pranayama, prenatal yoga, for pregnant women, bikram yoga, pilates, yoga meditation, hatha yoga ...



Initially, you could very well use the rugs provided by the yoga school or in the studio you are practicing. Note that some places will charge for the carpet rental, you know? If you practice regularly, it may be worth investing in this product, for several reasons:



- You will always be more comfortable on your personal rug than on a model of the room where you practice. The foam thickness you need is specific to your body type. So it is best to have a template that truly meets your needs!



- It's more hygienic! Imagine (or not) how many times a gym rug has been used by hundreds of people, sweating, with their hundreds of feet, more or less clean, who walked on the rug ... good appetite, of course!



- After a while, your yoga mat will be largely profitable compared to a weekly rental. You can save money on this!



Owning your own rug is a good idea if you plan to take yoga classes. Warning: Be sure to stand barefoot or socks on your rug so you do not dirty it! Also think of the others, there are spray disinfectants to go on the mat after the yoga class.

3 factors to choose the right rug!

The thickness: logical, the thicker it is, the more rug gets comfortable. But it can also become more slippery and this can be problematic especially if you tend to sweat a lot.



Lightweight: you will have to take your carpet from your home to your yoga class or from your home, to work, to yoga.

The material used. Discipline that harmonizes body and mind, yoga is in tune with the solidarity economy and fair and with organic agriculture. No wonder yogis prefer to buy a rug made of recycled material instead of a petroleum product! Carpets made of PVC are usually the ones that adhere better but are also the most toxic. While browsing the web you will find 100% organic cotton rugs or a blend of plants (latex and hemp), guaranteed without PVC. For you to do vinyasa yoga or dynamic yoga in an ecological way!