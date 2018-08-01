Home Business

Centre sticks to Q1 targets as fiscal deficit improves

At a total of Rs 7,07,647 crore, increasing expenditure remains a challenge, says CGA

Published: 01st August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of currency notes as he stands outside his restaurant in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Representational image. | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to stick to its fiscal targets in the June quarter, as the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4.29 lakh crore — 68.7 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) — driven on account of higher revenue collection.

However, the increasing expenditure remains a challenge, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

In the April-June quarter last year, the government had reported a fiscal deficit of 80.8 per cent of BE. The fiscal deficit target for the current financial year is Rs 6.24 lakh crore.According to the CGA data, net tax revenue during the period under review was Rs 2.37 lakh crore, or 16 per cent of the BE target. The total receipts from revenue and non-debt capital during the first quarter were Rs 2.78 lakh crore, or at 15.3 per cent of the estimates for the current financial year.Last year, the collection was 13.1 per cent of the BE in the same quarter.

“Although Government of India’s fiscal deficit for the first quarter stood at a considerable 69 per cent of the BE for the full year, this marks a modest improvement relative to the situation in Q1FY18,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd, in a statement.

The CGA data showed that total Expenditure incurred by the government is Rs 7,07,647 crore (28.98 per cent of BE), out of which Rs 6,20,659 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 86,988 crore is on Capital Account.
Out of the total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 1,44,915 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1,16,820 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

Going forward, the government expects better revenue collection as growth of eight core sectors expanded to seven-month high of 6.7 per cent in June due to better performance by cement, refinery and coal segments.

As per official data, the eight sectors, which also include fertilisers, steel, natural gas, electricity and crude oil, had expanded by 1 per cent in June last year. The expansion in cement, refinery products, electricity and coal was 13.2 per cent, 12 per cent, 4 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively, year-on-year basis.
Crude oil and natural gas registered a negative growth of 3.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively in June compared to the year-ago period.

Steel sector, however, witnessed a slower growth of 4.4 per cent compared to 6 per cent in June 2017, while fertiliser segment expanded at 1 per cent, better than negative growth recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.

68.7% of Budget Estimate is the current fiscal deficit

80.8% of the BE was the fiscal deficit in the June quarter last year

Rs 2.37 lakh crore was the net tax revenue  during the June quarter

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fiscal target Budget Estimate fiscal deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century