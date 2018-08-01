Home Business

Hero MotoCorp sales up 9 per cent at 6,79,862 units in July

The company had sold 6,23,269 units in the corresponding month last year.

Published: 01st August 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp today reported a 9 per cent increase in sales to 6,79,862 units in July.

The company had sold 6,23,269 units in the corresponding month last year.

"We are confident of carrying the growth trajectory forward and expect to grow at double-digit in the upcoming festive season," Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

The normal monsoon in most parts of the country, and the consequent agricultural harvest will keep the sentiments buoyant and help maintain the momentum, he added.

Hero MotoCorp said it has lined up multiple new product launches ahead of the festive season, including the Xtreme 200R motorcycle and the 125cc scooters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hero MotoCorp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century