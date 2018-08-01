Hero MotoCorp sales up 9 per cent at 6,79,862 units in July

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp today reported a 9 per cent increase in sales to 6,79,862 units in July.

The company had sold 6,23,269 units in the corresponding month last year.

"We are confident of carrying the growth trajectory forward and expect to grow at double-digit in the upcoming festive season," Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

The normal monsoon in most parts of the country, and the consequent agricultural harvest will keep the sentiments buoyant and help maintain the momentum, he added.

Hero MotoCorp said it has lined up multiple new product launches ahead of the festive season, including the Xtreme 200R motorcycle and the 125cc scooters.