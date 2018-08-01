Home Business

Honda Cars sales rise 17 per cent to 19,970 units in July

Last month, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) sold 10,180 units of Amaze, setting a new record for the highest ever monthly sales for a single model in the company's history.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Honda Motor Co. headquarters. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India today reported a 17 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 19,970 units in July, riding on the back of strong sales of new Amaze.

The company had sold 17,085 units in the domestic market in July 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) sold 10,180 units of Amaze, setting a new record for the highest ever monthly sales for a single model in the company's history.

"We have recorded our best ever July sales, thanks to the overwhelming response to the all new Amaze and sustained momentum for City and WR-V," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company has been maximising the supply of new model Amaze in the market to reduce its waiting time, he added.

"The onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to our sales and ensure sustained good performance in future months," Goel said.

The company also exported 638 units last month.

In the current fiscal, HCIL has sold 62,579 units during April-July period in the domestic market, a growth of 12.5 per cent as against 55,647 units in the same period of last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Honda Amaze Honda Car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century