Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for grabbing government land

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A CBI court has sentenced an associate of land mafia kingpin Moti Goel to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for grabbing government land in a village in the Sahibabad area here.

Special CBI Judge Rajesh Chaudhary held Sanjiv Tiwari guilty of grabbing 52 hectares of government land in Arthla village and sentenced him to 10 years' RI, public prosecutor Kuldeep Pushkar said The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Tiwari, who is an associate of land mafia kingpin Moti Goel, who was shot dead in Noida in April.

Pushkar said Goel and his accomplices had connived with some officials to grab the piece of land. In 2005, administration officials had valued it at Rs 520 crore. At present, the land is worth Rs 2,000 crore, he added.