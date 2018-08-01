Home Business

RBI refuses to comment on ICICI Bank corporate governance issue

As the controversy grabbed headlines, the board had in early June asked Kochhar to proceed on leave till an external enquiry panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna was complete.

Published: 01st August 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar was asked to proceed on leave till an external enquiry into her alleged malafide actions. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today refused to comment on the corporate governance issues plaguing ICICI Bank whose MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar was asked to proceed on leave till an external enquiry into her alleged malafide actions favouring Videocon group and the companies of her husband Deepak Kochhar was completed.

Replying to a question whether the regulator is engaged with the bank and also if there is a bigger issue of governance at private sector banks, RBI's deputy governor NS Vishwanathan said, "We are alive to what is happening in the banking system and we are dealing with those situations as they are emerging, but I cannot say what we are doing with a specific bank."

"I think it is not appropriate for us to discuss any specific bank," Vishwanathan, who is in-charge of the banking regulations department, said without naming ICICI Bank.

When asked about ICICI Bank's systemic importance as a too-big-to-fail bank, he said these are global standards which are being followed in our country as well.

It can be noted that a whitleblower had written to the PMO alleging that Kochhar twisted the bank's lending norms to extend Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon group in 2010, which is now has become a dud asset.

The letter also alleged that the now bankrupt group has then offered a quid pro quo to her husband Deepak.

As the controversy grabbed headlines, the board had in early June asked Kochhar to proceed on leave till an external enquiry panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna was complete.

The board also appointed ICICI group veteran Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief operating officer, who reports directly to the board.

For the June quarter, the bank reported its first loss since 2001 has it provided more for bad loans and also due to treasury losses.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported Rs 120 crore of net loss for the June quarter, against net profit of 2,049 crore a year ago.

This was the first time that the bank has reported losses from its domestic operations.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICICI Bank RBI Chanda Kochhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century