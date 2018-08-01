Home Business

Tata Motors domestic sales up 21 per cent at 51,896 units in July

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 14.37 per cent at 17,079 units last month as compared to 14,933 units in July 2017, the company said in a statement.

Published: 01st August 2018

Tata Motors (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors today reported 21.3 per cent increase in domestic sales at 51,896 units in July as compared to 42,775 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the passenger vehicle sales performance in July, Tata Motors President - Passenger Vehicles Business Mayank Pareek said the growth was on the back of the strong demand of the company's new generation vehicles - Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and the Nexon.

"The recently launched Nexon AMT has been received well in the market. We will continue to strive towards driving volumes and increasing our market share as part of our on-going turnaround journey," he added.

Tata Motors said the auto industry faced challenges with the new axle load limits regulation, followed by transporters strike which continued for eight days in July.

The company said its commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market stood at 34,817 units in July as against 27,842 units in the corresponding month last year.

Tata Motors President  Commercial Vehicles Business, Girish Wagh said the company has been able to increase sales in the domestic market despite a challenging month.

He said the medium and heavy truck segment registered a growth of 18 per cent while the intermediate and light truck segment, grew by 17 per cent led by the e-commerce segment and increased rural consumption.

Total exports during the month stood at 4,971 units as compared to 3,441 units last year, a growth of 44 per cent, the company said.

