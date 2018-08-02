Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra top energy efficiency index

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have emerged as the 'front-runner' states as per an energy efficiency index.

"The 'Front runner' states in the inaugural edition of the State Energy Efficiency Index are Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan," stated a report 'Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index 2018' released here today by Power Secretary A K Bhalla.

The State Energy Efficiency Index categorises states as 'Front runner', 'Achiever', 'Contender' and 'Aspirant'.

The index examines states' policies and regulations, financing mechanisms, institutional capacity, adoption of energy efficiency and energy savings achieved to identify gaps.

The index has 63 indicators in all -- 59 across buildings, industry, municipalities, transport, agriculture and Discoms; and 4 cross-cutting indicators.

The report is based on data collected by Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) from State Designated Agencies (SDA), and data available in state and central government reports, as on 14 May 2018. It has subsequently been reviewed by SDAs and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The report stated that while most states have implemented one or more national programmes driven by BEE and EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd), the 'Front runner' and 'Achiever' states have several state initiatives as well.

In the building sector, most states have implemented UJALA for energy efficient lighting.

However, less than half have notified the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and incorporated ECBC in municipal building bye-laws, it said.

In the industry sector, BEE's PAT (Perform Achieve and Trade) programme is fairly well implemented, with SDAs supporting BEE's efforts.

Programmes for driving energy efficiency in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and other non-PAT industries are few and far between, it said.

In the municipal sector, most states have utilised EESL's Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) and a fair number have signed up for EESL's Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme (MEEP) for public water works and sewerage system retrofits.