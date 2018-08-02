Centre appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla and Y C Deveshwar to Air India board

Home Business

This is the first time in recent times that top industrialists have been appointed to the board of public sector enterprises. ​

Former ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar. |File Photo |AFP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India will see the addition of two prominent industrialists to its board, with the government issuing an official order appointing Kumar Mangalam Birla and Y C Deveshwar as non-official independent directors on Wednesday. 

According to the order from the Personnel Ministry, the decision has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both industrialists have been appointed for a term of three years. This is the first time in recent times that top industrialists have been appointed to the board of public sector enterprises. 

Both Birla and Deveshwar helm their own multi-billion dollar concerns. Birla heads the $44.3 billion multinational Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 35 countries across six continents. Deveshwar meanwhile is the Chairman of the sprawling ITC Group, which has a strong presence in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, tobacco and hotels among other sectors. 

The ailing airline has been in the limelight in the recent past after the Government’s efforts to find a buyer did not work out. However, the government is now beginning to infuse capital into the cash-starved firm. On Tuesday, government sought the approval of Parliament to inject `980 crore in Air India. 

