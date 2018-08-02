Home Business

Government has no plan to completely exit Air India, says Union minister Jayant Sinha

The proposed stake sale in the debt-laden airline failed to take off as it did not receive any Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential bidders when the deadline ended on May 30.

Published: 02nd August 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

air india

Air India aircraft. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government remains committed to the disinvestment of Air India but has no plan to exit the national carrier altogether, Union minister Jayant Sinha said today.

The proposed stake sale in the debt-laden airline failed to take off as it did not receive any Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential bidders when the deadline ended on May 30.

The government is also working on ways to improve the performance of Air India.

Against this backdrop, Sinha told the Rajya Sabha that the government remains committed to the disinvestment of Air India.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said the government "has no such plan to exit Air India altogether".

"In view of volatile crude prices and adverse fluctuations in exchange rates, the present environment is not conducive to stimulate interest amongst investors for strategic disinvestment of Air India in the immediate near future.

"The issue would be revisited once global economic indicators, including oil prices and forex conditions stabilise," he said. As per its audited accounts, the airline's total cumulative losses stood at Rs 47,145.62 crore in financial year 2016-17."

According to Sinha, Air India has been making losses since the merger with Indian Airlines in 2007.

"High-interest burden, increase in competition, high airport user charges, adverse impact of exchange rate variation and liberalised bilaterals to foreign carriers leading to excess capacity in the market are among the major reasons for the losses," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Jayant Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century