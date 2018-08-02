Home Business

ONGC first-quarter profit misses estimates

Analysts on average had expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of 66.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo: File/Reuters)

By Reuters

India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter standalone profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Profit on a standalone basis, which takes into account only the state-run multinational's India operations, rose 58 percent to 61.44 billion rupees ($894.26 million) for the quarter ended June 30, helped by higher domestic gas prices.

Analysts on average had expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of 66.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters.

India had raised prices of its locally produced gas by about 6 percent for April-September to $3.06 per million British thermal units (mBtu) compared to $2.89/mBtu in the previous six months.

Revenue from offshore operations rose 38 percent to 180.66 billion rupees in the quarter while total expenses went up 30 percent to 182.56 billion rupees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ONGC earnings report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century