By Reuters

REUTERS: Miner Vedanta Resources Plc, which is set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, postponed its quarterly production results to next Monday.

Agarwal's family trust offered about $1 billion in cash to take the London-listed company private earlier this week.

Vedanta, which was previously scheduled to report the first-quarter production on Thursday, said the delay was due to the ongoing offer process.