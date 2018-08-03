Home Business

30,000 vacancies slowing down Finance Ministry

A conservative estimate says there are about 30,000 posts lying vacant in the Finance Ministry across all levels in all the departments.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry may be responsible for the smooth functioning of Indian economy, but the ministry itself is facing a huge manpower crunch — approximately 30,000 vacancies — slowing down the progress of several flagship programmes.

“There are about 30,000 posts lying vacant in the Finance Ministry across all levels in all the departments. And this is a conservative estimate. This is matter of great concern. All the departments are overburdened, but there has been no urgency yet to fill the vacancies,” a senior official said.

The maximum number of vacancies is from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), which is responsible for the effective implementation of GST, with a staggering 20,000 vacancies. Despite repeated reminders from the department and CBIC workers’ union, the Centre has displayed no enthusiasm in filling them up.

“The 1,884 senior-level posts are vacant as against 5,583 sanctioned posts of Group A executives. The vacancies include all seven posts of Indirect Tax Ombudsman, 30 posts of Commissioners, 422 posts of Additional Commissioners and Joint Commissioners, and 1,351 posts of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners,” a CBIC official said. If the sources are to be believed, vacancies in the recovery department and at regional centres are main reasons for the slow processing of GST returns by the government.

Even the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Enforcement Directorate had quoted shortage of manpower, with number of cases increasing in recent years. However, barring some top posts, the requests are still pending.

Even at the policy level, right from the Chief Economic Advisor to Chief Statistician, there exist glaring gaps, which are deemed responsible for the slow pace of work. Since the premature retirement of Chief Economic Advisor, the post is lying vacant. While the government came up with an advertisement for it, the ministry has not yet come up with any name. Sources say that now with August 1 deadline over, it seems unlikely that the vacancies will be filled in near term.

The post of Chief Statistician has not been filled since T C A Anant retired in January. Sources in the Central Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said that a key reason for

delay in publishing of the back-series data is that there is no Chief Statistician to push it. However, there was no aggressive attempt to fill the post.Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia would also be retiring in November this year.

Comments(1)

  • baburajan
    modi had promised 2 crore employment every year during his 2014 election stunt. they had fulfilled all their promises uptodate, as being proclaimed by bjp for the 2019 elections. then how 30000 vacancies arose in finance department alone? which is a cheat? the statement by the finance ministry or modi?
    13 hours ago reply
