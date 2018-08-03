Amid fears of currency war, Bank of England raises rate to 0.75 per cent

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the Reserve Bank of India warned of a global currency war, Asian currencies tumbled against the US dollar on fresh concerns of a trade war between the US and China.

The dollar gained against other currencies, but it was the pound that extended losses, rattled by the Bank of England’s decision to hike rate by 25 bps to 0.75 per cent, in an unexpected, move. According to BoE, while the Brexit-induced depreciation of the pound helped exports, the uncertainty about future trade is dampening investment.

The European Central Bank, too, is set to end its bond-buying programme later this year, increasing the chances of uncertainty about global growth amid ongoing trade war tensions.

The rupee, with the worst performing Asian currency title bearing down on it, appreciated to its strongest in six weeks in early trade. It opened at 68.39 to a dollar, and strengthened to 68.27 initially on RBI’s 25 bps rate revision, but lost ground closing at 68.71, down 0.4 per cent. So far, it lost 7 per cent this year as rising fuel prices widened trade deficit, triggering a selloff by foreign investors.

Asian stocks plunged on Thursday as the Sino-US trade war tensions touched Chinese shares, while global bond markets weren’t butchered, but spooked by increased borrowing by the US and Japan’s new tolerance for higher yields.

Back home, the benchmark indices ended 1 per cent lower on weak global sentiment.