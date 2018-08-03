Home Business

Dutch beermaker Heineken takes USD 3.1 billion stake in China's top brewer

The Dutch firm, which operates three breweries in the country, will merge its operations in China with those of its new partner.

Published: 03rd August 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Beer

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

BEIJING: Dutch beermaker Heineken will pour USD 3.1 billion into a stake in China's top brewer, expanding its access in the Asian giant's booming and hotly contested market, the two groups announced today.

Heineken has signed a "non-binding" agreement with China Resources Beer to acquire 40 per cent of CRH, the listed entity controlling the Chinese group, for a total of 24.35 billion Hong Kong dollars, according to a statement.

In return, China Resources Beer will buy a 0.9 per cent stake in Heineken for 464 million euros ($537 million).

The Dutch firm, which operates three breweries in the country, will merge its operations in China with those of its new partner.

Heineken will also grant its partner permission to market its eponymous beer brand in the country.

The deal allows Beijing-based China Resources Beer, known above all for low-cost brands like Snow Beer, to add a well-known premium brand to its line-up.

Heineken and its Chinese partner are joining forces at a time when competition is becoming fierce in the Chinese market, with consumers turning towards foreign beers and better quality products as middle-class incomes rise.

China remains dominated by local brewers, with three Chinese groups controlling more than 40 per cent of the market, according to figures from Euromonitor International cited by Bloomberg News.

China Resources recently controlled 18 per cent of the country's beer sales, followed by number two competitor Tsingtao.

But rivalries are also intensifying between international giants, including Denmark's Carlsberg and Belgium's AB InBev, putting pressure on prices and lowering margins.

The pressure has prompted certain foreign groups to withdraw, including Japan's Asahi.

China, the world's largest market for beer production, "is forecast to be the biggest contributor to premium volume growth in the next five years, driven by its rapidly growing middle class," Heineken said in its release.

CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer praised the "winning combination" of Heineken's "strong brand" and China Resources Beer's extensive distribution network in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutch beer Heineken China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release