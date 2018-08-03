Home Business

HDFC Bank raises Rs 15,151 crore from domestic, overseas market

The money has been raised through a mix of qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the domestic market and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the US market.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has raised Rs 15,151 crore from domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The money has been raised through a mix of qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the domestic market and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the US market.

In terms of QIP, the bank allotted over 1.28 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 2,160 apiece, aggregating to Rs 2,775 crore, the bank said.

The rest of the capital has been raised by issuing 1,75,00,000 ADRs to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, it said.

"Pursuant to the QIP and the ADR offering the paid up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to Rs 5,41.72 crore consisting of 2,70,86,01,906 equity shares," HDFC Bank said.

Stock of the bank closed 0.39 per cent down at Rs 2,121 on BSE today.

