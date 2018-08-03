Home Business

Jet Airways shares slump 6 per cent in morning trade owing to reports of financial crisis

According to media reports Jet Airways has informed its employees that the airline will not be able to operate beyond 60 days unless cost cutting measures, which include pay cuts, are put in place.

Published: 03rd August 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image used for representation. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways today slumped nearly 6 per cent in morning trade on the bourses after reports surfaced that the company's financials are in bad shape and drastic measures need to be taken to cut costs.

Shares of the company today opened on a weak note at Rs 324.80, then fell 5.72 per cent to a low of Rs 312.25 on BSE.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock of the company opened at Rs 323.90, then fell to a low of Rs 312.15, down 5.73 per cent over its previous closing price.

According to media reports Jet Airways has informed its employees that the airline will not be able to operate beyond 60 days unless cost cutting measures, which include pay cuts, are put in place.

Earlier reports had surfaced that the airline has proposed up to 25 per cent pay cut for employees, but the proposal has been rejected by pilots and and engineers.

The full-service carrier was believed to be in discussions with certain sections of employees on the salary cut proposal, which has been mooted amid efforts to save costs.

Jet Airways, which completed 25 years of operations earlier this year, had 16,558 permanent employees as on March 31, 2018.

Besides, there were a total of 6,306 temporary/casual employees, as per the airline's annual report for 2017-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways financial crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release