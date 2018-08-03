Home Business

Religare inducts former bureaucrat Sushil Chandra Tripathi to board

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has announced the appointment of Sushil Chandra Tripathi as Non-Executive Independent Director to the Board of the Company, a statement said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Religare Enterprises today said it has appointed former bureaucrat Sushil Chandra Tripathi as the non-executive independent director to its board.

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has announced the appointment of Sushil Chandra Tripathi as Non-Executive Independent Director to the Board of the Company, a statement said in a regulatory filing.

Tripathi was the CEO of Noida authority.

He has served nearly 20 years in finance and industry sectors, including as Managing Director of UP Industrial & Investment Cooperation; Advisor as well as Principal Secretary Finance to the Uttar Pradesh government.

At the central government, he served as joint secretary Banking, secretary BIFR and joint secretary, Economic Affairs, among other positions like CMD of Balco as well as Nalco.

He also held positions as secretary for four years to the union government in various ministries.

"Tripathi brings a width of experience across the state and central governments and across ministries and public sector units.

The board of the company is being continually strengthened with renowned individuals having varied expertise, and looks forward to benefiting from Tripathi's vast experience in governance," Religare said.

REL said the company is strengthening the board and the management teams in the organisation.

The stock of the company traded 2.29 per cent down at Rs 44.90 on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Religare CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release