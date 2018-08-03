Home Business

Sensex surges 391 pts, Nifty hits new high

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the green throughout the session and hit the day's high of 37,582.27 on a flurry of buying.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Sensex (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 391 points to close at 37,556.16 today, while the NSE Nifty finished at a fresh lifetime high as investors accumulated the recently-battered banking, auto and realty counters.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the green throughout the session and hit the day's high of 37,582.27 on a flurry of buying.

It finally ended at 37,556.16, up 391 points, or 1.05 per cent.

This is its biggest single-session gain since May 31, when it had surged 416.27 points.

The gauge had lost 441.42 points in the previous two sessions after the RBI hiked the policy rate, making loans costlier for consumers, amid an escalation in the Sino-US trade conflict.

The NSE Nifty spurted 116.10 points, or 1.03 per cent, to end at a new record of 11,360.80.

It surpassed its previous closing high of 11,356.50 hit on July 31.

Intra-day, it shuttled between 11,368.00 and 11,294.55.

This is its biggest single-day jump since June 29, when it had surged 125.20 points.

It was the second straight week of gains for the benchmarks.

The Sensex recorded a rise of 219.31 points, or 0.59 per cent, while the Nifty gained 82.45 points, or 0.73 per cent, during the week.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 639.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold equities to the tune Rs 340.30 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex stock Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release