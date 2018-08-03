Home Business

Textiles body urges govt to push for duty-free access to China

CITI today urged the Centre to negotiate with China for duty-free access to India's cotton textiles as enjoyed by other competing nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan and Cambodia.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) today urged the Centre to negotiate with China for duty-free access to India's cotton textiles as enjoyed by other competing nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan and Cambodia.

India was the net exporter of textile and apparel products to China during 2010-11 to 2013-14.

"However, the trend has been reversed constantly since then and India is losing business to nations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan and Cambodia, who enjoy duty-free access to the Chinese market," Sanjay Jain, chairman, CITI, said in a letter written to the government recently.

He informed that Indian products carry 3.5 per cent, 10 per cent and 14 per cent duty on yarn, fabric and made-ups, respectively.

"India's cotton yarn exports to China has decreased by 53 per cent in 2017 from 2013, while Vietnam's exports of cotton yarn to China has increased by about 88 per cent during the same period," said Jain.

India exported USD 1,362 million worth of textile and apparel products to China in 2017-18, while the country's imports from China stood at USD 2,905 million, indicating a trade deficit of USD 1,543 million, he said.

"Therefore, the textile industry body has urged the government to push negotiations with China to give duty-free access to Indian cotton textiles," he added.

