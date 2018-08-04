Home Business

Low raw material costs boost Nestle India’s June quarter profit by 50 per cent

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 49.95 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 

Published: 04th August 2018 04:14 AM

Nestle logo used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 49.95 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Backed by lower cost of raw materials, Nestle’s profit for the second quarter stood at Rs 395.03 crore as against Rs 263.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. Nestle India follows a January-December year for accounting.

“There is an improvement in margins due to favourable cost of commodities and cost efficiency programmes,” said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, in a statement. Narayan said the company has started witnessing headwinds in commodity prices. 

Nestle’s revenue from operations grew by 8.6 per cent during the quarter to Rs 2,698.40 crore from Rs 2,484.73 crore in the same quarter last year. The company said that it’s growth rates were adversely impacted due to lower reported sales by the change in structure of indirect taxes and reduction in realisations to pass on the GST benefits.

On a comparable basis, domestic sales growth is estimated at 14.5 per cent supported by increase in volumes on a base impacted by softer trading ahead of the rollout of GST, the company said.For the first half of 2018, the company’s net profit also went up 43.64 per cent toRs 819.06 crore as against Rs 570.19 crore earlier. The total income during January-June of the financial year 2018-19 was at Rs 5,572.3 crore. It was Rs 5,159.46 crore in the same period a year ago.

Titan profit up 31%
New Delhi: Tata group lifestyle brand Titan Company Ltd on Friday reported a robust 31 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year, clocking a standalone net profit of I349.17 crore. It had reported a net profit of I266.91 crore in the same period last year. Titan has also stated 
that it has seen its core businesses record healthy growth in profits.

“Despite the single digit revenue growth of our jewellery business in the first quarter, the profits grew by a healthy 16 per cent.” the company said. 

