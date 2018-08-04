Norms to curb pesky calls will cost operators up to Rs 400 crore: COAI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Debt-laden telecom sector wants Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to be easy on them in its effort to curb pesky calls and messages. Industry lobby body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday said that tailoring a new system in accodance with TRAI’s new rules will cost the sector `200-400 crore investment and 18 months for rollout.

“This system has not been implemented elsewhere in the world, it is difficult to quantify the exact investment or the time involved. But roughly, it will be in excess of Rs 200-400 crore investments for tailoring of the system,” COAI Director-General Rajan S Mathews said.

TRAI, in May, had issued a draft bill in which it had recommended putting in place Blockchain technology by December to solve the menace of unwanted calls and messages. COAI feels that the existing timeline is extremely unfeasible. Besides, working on the new technology will give service providers no substantial benefits. COAI has asked TRAI to consult stakeholders before finalising on anything.

“The telecom sector is reeling under a `7.6 lakh-crore debt burden, and obligations contained in the draft rules would require operators to incur huge additional costs to completely change their existing internal systems without generating substantial benefits. Which is why TRAI should undertake a cost-benefit analysis in consultation with all stakeholders before finalising the UCC regulation,” COAI said.

TRAI, in its draft rules, has also raised the penalty cap on telecom operators by tenfold to `50 lakh a month from `5 lakh in the previous regulations, for violation of norms. When asked if the increased cost of compliance will be passed on by operators to the consumers in the form of higher tariffs, Mathews said that generally costs tend to get passed on, but in this case, it would depend entirely on market dynamics.