Home Business

Norms to curb pesky calls will cost operators up to Rs 400 crore: COAI

 Debt-laden telecom sector wants Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to be easy on them in its effort to curb pesky calls and messages.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Debt-laden telecom sector wants Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to be easy on them in its effort to curb pesky calls and messages. Industry lobby body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday said that tailoring a new system in accodance with TRAI’s new rules will cost the sector `200-400 crore investment and 18 months for rollout.

“This system has not been implemented elsewhere in the world, it is difficult to quantify the exact investment or the time involved. But roughly, it will be in excess of Rs 200-400 crore investments for tailoring of the system,” COAI Director-General Rajan S Mathews said.

ALSO READ | Trai contests 'muted spectrum demand' view; says 5G, LTE will drive hunger for radiowaves

TRAI, in May, had issued a draft bill in which it had recommended putting in place Blockchain technology by December to solve the menace of unwanted calls and messages. COAI feels that the existing timeline is extremely unfeasible. Besides, working on the new technology will give service providers no substantial benefits. COAI has asked TRAI to consult stakeholders before finalising on anything. 

“The telecom sector is reeling under a `7.6 lakh-crore debt burden, and obligations contained in the draft rules would require operators to incur huge additional costs to completely change their existing internal systems without generating substantial benefits. Which is why TRAI should undertake a cost-benefit analysis in consultation with all stakeholders before finalising the UCC regulation,” COAI said. 

TRAI, in its draft rules, has also raised the penalty cap on telecom operators by tenfold to `50 lakh a month from `5 lakh in the previous regulations, for violation of norms. When asked if the increased cost of compliance will be passed on by operators to the consumers in the form of higher tariffs, Mathews said that generally costs tend to get passed on, but in this case, it would depend entirely on market dynamics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRAI telecom sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta