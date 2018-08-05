Case against Airtel for stealing power from BSNL

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police has registered a case against telecom giant Airtel for allegedly stealing electricity from rival BSNL in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir following a complaint by the public sector company.

"On 3 August 2018, a written complaint was received from BSNL authorities at Kargil regarding tapping and theft of electricity from the transformer used exclusively by BSNL for its mobile tower by Airtel tower at Chanigund in Kargil," a police spokesman said today.

He said SSP Kargil T Gyalpo constituted a team headed by DySP Kargil Ishtyaq A Kacho and accompanied by Executive Engineer PDD Kargil Mohammad Altaf.

"On visiting the spot, the team found that the Airtel tower was connected illegally to the BSNL transformer through a cable and Airtel was actually consuming illegally the electric supply meant exclusively for the BSNL tower at Chanigund," the spokesman said.

He said a case under Section 95 of the Electricity Act was lodged at Kargil police station and an investigation is under progress.

Meanwhile, an e-mailed query sent to Airtel did not elicit any immediate response.