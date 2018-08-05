Home Business

Ceat plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore on new plant in next 3-5 years

The RPG Enterprise flagship firm has already acquired a 163-acre land parcel for the project, the first phase of which is expected to start production in 2019.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tyre major Ceat plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore over the next 3-5 years on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The first phase of the plant is expected to start production in 2019.

The RPG Enterprise flagship firm has already acquired a 163-acre land parcel for the project.

"The company is setting up a greenfield plant with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore to be spent over three to five years," Ceat said in its annual report for 2017-18.

Civil work for the first phase of the project has begun and the plant is expected to begin production in the next 12 months, it added.

Ceat will start with passenger car radial tyres at the plant with an initial capacity of around 250 tonnes per day.

It also plans to utilise the facility for exports. The company currently ships tyres to more than 100 countries.

Ceat has manufacturing facilities at Bhandup, Mumbai, Nashik, Halol and Nagpur. Besides, it also has an off-highway tyre manufacturing plant at Ambernath, Maharashtra, which commenced commercial production in last fiscal.

Ceat meets its production through in-house plants and secures the rest from various outsourcing partners on conversion-cost basis and bought-out basis.

It also operates in Sri Lanka through a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) named CEAT Kelani Holdings Company (Private).

In domestic market, the company has a distribution network of more than 4,500 dealers and over 30,000 sub-dealers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ceat new plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta