Home Business

India to be power surplus in 2018-19: Central Electricity Authority

According to the report, surplus energy is anticipated of the order of 1.9 per cent, 14.8 per cent and 22.9 per cent in the western, northern and north-eastern regions, respectively.

Published: 05th August 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has pegged energy and peak power surplus at 4.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, this fiscal, indicating that India will be a power surplus country in 2018-19.

Last year, the CEA in its load generation balancing report (LGBR) had also projected that India would become a power surplus nation in 2017-18.

But the peak power deficit was 2.1 per cent while overall electricity deficit was 0.7 per cent across the country in 2017-18.

In April-June quarter this fiscal, peak power deficit was 0.7 per cent while overall electricity deficit stood at 0.6 per cent.

"All India power supply position indicates that the country is likely to have a peak surplus of 2.5 per cent and energy surplus of 4.6 per cent," stated the CEA's LGBR for 2018-19.

A power sector expert said, "India is a power surplus state because its installed generation capacity is around 344 GW against the peak demand of not more than 170 GW so far. The deficit in supply is primarily because of discoms' reluctance to buy power. Either they don't have funds to buy power or they are afraid of under-recovery of power bills."

The other reason for power deficit is limitation of transmission and distribution networks particularly in remote and hilly areas, the expert opined.

According to the report, surplus energy is anticipated of the order of 1.9 per cent, 14.8 per cent and 22.9 per cent in the western, northern and north-eastern regions, respectively.

However, it said that eastern and southern regions are likely to face energy shortage of 4.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively which can be met from surplus power in other regions.

The peak surplus of 9.3 per cent, 4.9 per cent, and 12.6 per cent is anticipated in western, eastern and north-eastern regions respectively.

Northern, and southern regions are likely to face peak deficit of the order of 1.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.

The anticipated availability of 1,398.7 billion units (BU) energy during 2018-19 is based on the generation programme of 1,265 BU in respect of conventional generation sources, it said.

The generation programme from fossil fuel based generating sources has been arrived at after ensuring full utilisation of the energy that is likely to be available from nuclear & renewable energy sources, it said.

The contribution from coal/ lignite based generating stations to the generation programme is 1,044.29 BU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India power surplus Central Electricity Authority 2018-2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta