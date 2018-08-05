Home Business

IranAir gets five more ATR regional planes before sanctions

ATR has been pressing U.S. authorities to allow it to deliver aircraft it built for Iran under a deal to reopen trade links in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Iran Air's new Airbus plane at Mehrabad airport, in Tehran. (File Photo | AP)

By UNI

DUBAI: IranAir took delivery of five more ATR turboprop aircraft, it said on Sunday, easing a state of limbo surrounding Western plane deals since Washington exited a nuclear sanctions pact between Iran and major world powers.

Iran's flag carrier said in a posting on its Telegram channel that all five new ATR 72-600 planes landed in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia for refuelling and would then fly on to Tehran.

ATR - co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo - has been pressing U.S. authorities to allow it to deliver aircraft it built for Iran under a deal to reopen trade links in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

In the wake of that deal, IranAir ordered a total of 200 aircraft from Western planemakers including 20 from ATR, which is based in Toulouse, France.

But few have been delivered and U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in May to pull the United States out of the nuclear deal gives most companies until August 7 to complete ongoing business with Iran before new U.S. sanctions apply.

Planemakers say they are unable to use this window because Washington has also revoked export licences needed by all Western planemakers due to their heavy use of U.S. parts.

ATR - which had delivered 8 planes to Iran under the deal and started building another 12 - has been lobbying the U.S.

Treasury to allow it to take advantage of the normal wind-down period for Iran business by giving it temporary new licences.

ATR declined to comment on Saturday.

Industry sources said the final number of planes to be delivered would be known in coming days.

The U.S. decision on Iran has raised question marks over whether ATR can reach a target of stabilising annual deliveries at 80 aircraft in 2018.

The planemaker has said it will suffer financial damage if it cannot deliver the aircraft it has already produced following earlier U.S. approvals, and is looking for alternative buyers.

Airbus said last month it would not attempt to deliver any more planes to Iran in the wind-down period.

It has delivered just three of 100 ordered by IranAir. Boeing, which had sold 80 jets to IranAir under the 2015 nuclear deal, does not plan any deliveries.

Unlike the European firms, it never placed the Iranian deal in its official order book on the grounds that it never received a deposit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IranAir ATR regional planes nuclear sanctions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta