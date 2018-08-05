Ramkumar Ramamoorthy takes over as Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry president

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Executive Director of IT major, Cognizant Technology Solutions India, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy has been elected president of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), one of the oldest trade bodies in the city.

Ramamoorthy succeeds IP Rings Ltd., Managing Director, Ram Venkatramani as MCCI president, a release from the Chamber said here.

Managing Director of TVS Group firm, Wheels India Ltd, Srivats Ram was elected vice-president of the chamber with immediate effect.

Ramamoorthy and Srivats Ram were elected during the Chamber's 182nd Annual General Body meeting held yesterday.

On taking over the president, Ramamoorthy said, "I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of MCCI, a position held by stalwarts from diverse industries over the Chamber's 182 year history".

"With enviable growth rates and continued progress on human development indices, Tamil Nadu offers a great platform to accelerate inclusive growth. Leveraging this platform, MCCI will continue to champion the cause of industry and commerce in the State", Ramamoorthy said.