Home Business

Reference checks still in vogue for assessing new recruits: Survey

Most respondents believe speaking to previous employers and colleagues gives insights on the candidate's work ethics, personality and social skills.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the digital age, companies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to improve the recruitment process, but a significant percentage of HR managers still support the age-old practice of reference checks while hiring mid and senior-level professionals, says a survey.

According to a survey by multi-national recruitment firm Antal International, that covered 200 HR Managers and senior line managers, 93 per cent respondents strongly support the practice of reference checks.

Most respondents believe speaking to previous employers and colleagues gives insights on the candidate's work ethics, personality and social skills.

"Reference checks are a vital part of the hiring process that help in making the right decision while hiring. The average costs of a bad hire may equal 30 per cent of the first year's potential earnings and reference check can help avoid companies avoid this hiring blunder," the survey said.

The survey noted that 78.2 per cent of companies conduct reference checks as part of their hiring program, to ensure that they hire the right candidate, while 58 per cent respondents said they would not roll out the offer without completing the reference check of a candidate.

Around 68.5 per cent respondents said they won't hire a candidate whose reference check was not up to the expectation.

For the 31.5 per cent respondents who would still go ahead and offer the job to the candidate, it could be at a lower compensation, or at a lower title than previously discussed, or may offer lesser scope of work than previously discussed and it could also mean a decline in fix compensation and an increase in the variable component, it added.

"These insights give hiring managers the best opportunity to gauge what that person will be like in a work environment.

Inspite of technology taking over hiring processes, hiring managers still rely on this traditional method while making hiring decisions for their businesses," the survey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
reference checks hiring process Human Resources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta