Home Business

Suzlon eyes 30% of 20,000 MW wind capacity to be installed by FY21

The domestic wind market is on a growth trajectory with 7,500 MW of capacity already auctioned, 10,000 MW of bids in the pipeline, and another 3,000 MW soon to be auctioned.

Published: 05th August 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading wind turbine maker Suzlon is looking to capture about 30 per cent of the 20,000 megawatt (MW) of wind capacity likely to be commissioned by financial year 2020-21, a senior company executive said.

According to industry estimates, with the thumb rule of Rs 6.5 crore per MW, the 30 per cent share translates into revenues of around Rs 39,000 crore.

The domestic wind market is on a growth trajectory with 7,500 MW of capacity already auctioned, 10,000 MW of bids in the pipeline, and another 3,000 MW soon to be auctioned, according to Kirti Vagadia, group chief financial officer, Suzlon.

"This gives a visibility of nearly 20,000 MW of capacity getting commissioned by FY21 and we are confident of having 30 per cent share of this capacity," Vagadia told PTI.

The company at present has a 20 per cent share in the 7,500 MW wind capacity already auctioned, according to him.

He further opined that FY19 may not see huge commissioning volumes as the transition period is prolonging and project execution time has increased to 18 months from nine months due to the new bidding regime.

"This has caused temporary delay in realisations. But we are confident that the industry will grow from FY20 onwards as projects won earlier will be executed and new bids are in the pipeline," he said.

On Saturday, the company reported a net loss of Rs 575 crore in the June quarter, compared with a net profit of Rs 48 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations also fell sharply to Rs 1,272 crore, from Rs 2,571 crore last year.

The company's order book currently stands at 1,134 MW and Vagadia said it is well positioned to cater to the growing market with new launches.

The firm had introduced three turbines last year including S111-140 and S120-140, both of 2.

1 MW capacity each, and S128-140 with a capacity of 2.6-2.8 MW.

"We are confident that these products will give us the necessary competitive edge in the auction regime," he said.

Vagadia further noted that to ensure competitiveness under the new bidding regime, the company would remain focused on optimising costs across the board, and further reducing its working capital levels.

Suzlon, with an installed manufacturing capacity of 4,200 MW, has a strong presence across the entire wind value chain with a comprehensive range of services to build and maintain the projects, which include design, supply, installation, commissioning of the project and dedicated life cycle asset management services.

The company is currently a market leader in the country with over 11.9 gigawatt (GW) of installed capacity and global installation of 17.9 GW spread across 17 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suzlon Group wind capacity FY21

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta