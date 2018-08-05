Home Business

Tech Mahindra to roll out 5G pilot projects next month

The IT major hopes to garner over USD 100 million as revenues from Blockchain Technology during the current fiscal.

Published: 05th August 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Tech Mahindra expects to launch about five pilot projects on 5G services by next month and execute big projects on the new generation network from next financial year onwards, said a top executive of the IT giant.

C P Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra also said the company hopes to garner over USD 100 million as revenues from Blockchain Technology during the current fiscal.

"My personal belief is that by September we would launch. Tech Mahindra will be launching its complete service offerings along with its partners. We expect within this financial year to do about five 5G trials and hopefully in the financial year, starting April 1 2019, we will be executing some big projects," he told PTI during his recent visit to the city.

A senior official of TechM had earlier said they had set up an innovation lab powered by Intel architecture to accelerate 5G rollout in India.

The Centre constituted a high-level committee last year, comprising secretaries of the Telecom Department, IT and Electronics Ministry and Science and Technology Department, to work out the vision, mission and goals for India's 5G ambitions and prepare a roadmap and action plan for the same.

Telecom industry body COAI has said auction of spectrum for 5G services should happen only around the second half of 2019 as it would offer telcos better visibility into market dynamics and potential revenue streams of the next-generation mobile services.

"My (Tech Mahindra's) appetite is very very large and the opportunity of 5G is very large," Gurnani said.

TechM has been offering services to its clients using Blockchain Technology, the official said, adding that they started focusing on the emerging technology for the past three years and implemented solutions, mainly for Government and banking customers.

"It started happening. By the year end, I would think is that it will become significant ( revenues) by my standards. That means I am talking of USD 100 million plus. By somebody else's standards it may not be significant. We are in 90 plus countries. Tech Mahindra is going to spend a lot of its energy and time on skill development. We don't have an India based platform for Blockchain. China has Neo. Koreas has their own. Why would not we have our own?," he said when asked about the expected revenues through Blockchain Technology.

He said Tech Mahindra has a Research and Development team of about 150 engineers based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The IT major recently said it would invest CAD 100 million over the next five years on a Centre of Excellence based out of Toronto, which would work on major technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

It also signed an MoU with the Telangana government for setting up India's first 'Blockchain district' in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tech Mahindra 5G pilot projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta