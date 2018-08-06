Airtel booked for stealing BSNL’s power in J-K's Kargil

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Telecom major Airtel was booked reportedly for stealing electricity from rival BSNL in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, following a complaint was filed by the latter.

“... a complaint was received from BSNL authorities at Kargil regarding tapping and theft of electricity from the transformer, used exclusively by the BSNL for its mobile tower, by Airtel tower at Chanigund in Kargil,” a police spokesman said on Sunday.

An Airtel spokesman said the tower in question does not belong to it but is operated by InfraTel, part of Bharti group.