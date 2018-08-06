Home Business

Chinese People's Daily newspaper attacks US President Donald Trump on trade policies

The Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said in an editorial that the US had escalated trade friction with China and turned international trade into a "zero-sum game".

Published: 06th August 2018 10:45 AM

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By UNI

SHANGHAI: China's state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of US President Donald Trump in an unusually direct attack, accusing him of "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama".

Trump's wish for others to play along with his drama is "wishful thinking," the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said in an editorial.

ALSO READ: China foreign ministry says trade war has become biggest 'confidence killer' for world economy

The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China and turned international trade into a "zero-sum game".

The trade war between the US and China started in the backdrop of increasing trade deficit between the USA and China. When President Donald Trump announced an import tariff on Chinese steel in March, China responded with its own set of tariffs.

The US widened the tax net to cover Mexico, Canada, the European Union and India.

"Governing a country is not like doing business," the editorial said, arguing that Trump's actions imperilled the national credibility of the United States.

