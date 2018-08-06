Home Business

Expected easing in crude prices, earnings to drive markets this week

The monsoon is also likely to play a key role in determining the directions the markets take. The IMD has already forecast that rains will be normal, boosting growth prospects.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Sensex (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian stock markets are likely to take cues from earnings announcements of a few blue-chip firms this week, with an expected easing in crude oil prices set to extend the current positive momentum.

“This week promises to be action-packed as corporate earnings will be in flow. We will continue to see stock-specific approach,” says Gaurav Jain, Director, Hem Securities. Major firms such as Adani Ports, Adani Power, CIL, M&M, PNB, BPCL, Cipla, Lupin, Gail, Hindalco and NHPC are set to announce their quarterly results this week.

The RBI’s measures to gradually tighten flows by hiking rates, while leading to a mild sell-off, might work out as a positive driver for the markets.

“Gradual tightening by RBI with a focus on maintaining balance between inflation and growth is a welcome sign. On the other hand, moderation in crude price in expectation of oversupply and better quarter results are expected to extend the current positive momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The monsoon is also likely to play a key role in determining the directions the markets take. The IMD has already forecast that rains will be normal in August and September, boosting growth prospects of the rural economy.

However, globally, while improving supply of crude oil is set to be a positive factor, the escalations in the trade war between the US and China could muddy the waters. Indications of another rate hike from the US Federal Reserve is also set to dampen investor sentiment. Over the last week, the Sensex has recorded a rise of 219.31 points, or 0.59 per cent.

