Home Business

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals​ signs licence deal with Harbour BioMed to commercialise cancer antibody in Greater China

Glenmark's GBR 1302 is currently in a first-in-human study to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in an all-comers population of patients with a variety of HER2-positive cancers.

Published: 06th August 2018 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical firm Harbour BioMed have entered into an exclusive licence agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialise Glenmark's GBR 1302, for the treatment of certain kinds of cancers for the Greater China territory.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive payments for achieving pre-specified development, regulatory and commercialisation milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales for any approved products from Harbour BioMed.

Glenmark in a regulatory filing said the agreement is potentially worth more than USD 120 million (approx Rs 822.60 crore) in addition to royalties for Glenmark.

Harbour BioMed will lead the clinical development and commercialisation of GBR 1302, with the option to manufacture GBR 1302 for the Greater China market.

"We are very pleased to begin this strategic relationship with Harbour BioMed for the development and commercialisation of our bispecific antibody, GBR 1302 in Greater China, where the predominance of certain HER2 positive cancers presents a significant clinical need," Glenmark's Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

Dr Jingsong Wang, founder and CEO of Harbour BioMed said, "This collaboration is aligned with our strategy to leverage our clinical development expertise by in-licensing highly innovative clinical stage assets.

GBR 1302 is complementary to the internal portfolio we are building through our industry-leading transgenic mouse platforms for generating innovative antibody-based therapeutics."

The companies will collaborate on the generation of clinical data to support the registration of GBR 1302 in HER2-positive indications in their respective territories.

Glenmark's GBR 1302 is currently in a first-in-human study to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in an all-comers population of patients with a variety of HER2-positive cancers.

Enrollment for the GBR 1302 clinical study is currently ongoing in the US and Germany.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 602 apiece on BSE.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cancer Pharmaceuticals Agreement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta