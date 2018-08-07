Home Business

Adani Power net loss widens to Rs 825 crore in April-June quarter

According to the statement, the company's total income in the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,959.40 crore from Rs 5,601.25 crore a year ago.

Published: 07th August 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A technician repairs power supply lines at a power plant of Adani Power at Mundra Port in Gujarat. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Power today said its consolidated net loss widened by 82 per cent to Rs 825.15 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 452.84 crore in the quarter ended June of the previous fiscal, a BSE filing said.

The company said that this reduction in income was due to lower PLFs and billed availability.

The Average Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation achieved during the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal was 38 per cent, compared to 63 per cent achieved in Q1 of 2017-18 financial year.

The drop was on account of lower domestic coal availability at Tirada and Kawai, as well as commercial shutdowns due to high imported coal prices, it added.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group in the statement said, "The government's commendable efforts in providing power connectivity to each household under the SAUBHAGYA Scheme and 100 per cent village electrification will help the power sector by expanding the addressable market and growing base demand.

Meeting this demand will require timely assurance of key enablers such as domestic fuel availability, power offtake by DISCOMs and distribution reforms through focused action."

"We are enthused by rapid progress in regulatory outcomes that will help us get compensated for the increase in the cost of generation.

With the constitution of the High Powered Committee by the Government of Gujarat.

we are hopeful of finding a lasting and sustainable solution to the cost under-recovery issue of the Mundra power plant soon," he further said.

Vneet S Jaain, CEO, Adani Power, said, "Sustained economic growth continues to drive electricity demand in India as well as significant changes in the Power sector.

We are confident of improving PLFs owing to improved availability of domestic coal.

With the constitution of the high powered committee. We are confident of determining a sustainable roadmap to profitability for the Mundra power plant." 

