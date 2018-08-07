Home Business

GE Aviation, Vistara sign USD 340 million deal for engines supply 

The engines are expected to be delivered to Air Vistara between 2020 and 2021, GE Aviation said in a release issued today.

Published: 07th August 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

aircraft engine

Image for representational purpose for aircraft engine.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading aircraft engine maker GE Aviation has signed a deal worth over USD 340 million with Tata-SIA airline Vistara for the supply of its GEnx-1B engines for the latter's Boeing 787 fleet.

The engines are expected to be delivered to Air Vistara between 2020 and 2021, GE Aviation said in a release issued today.

The Delhi-based full-service carrier recently placed a firm order of six B 787-9 (Dreamliner) aircraft with Boeing, besides purchase rights of four more aircraft from Boeing 787 family for its proposed medium and long-haul international operations.

"GEnx engines have been selected by Vistara to power its newly ordered fleet of six firms and four purchase rights of Boeing 787 wide-bodied aircraft," the engine maker said in the release.

The firm engine order, valued at more than USD 340 million, is Vistara's first for GEnx-powered aircraft, with delivery expected between 2020 and 2021, it said.

"We are delighted to partner with GE for our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners' operations with its fuel efficient and reliable GEnx-1B engines," Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

Last month, Vistara had announced placing orders for a total of 19 Airbus and Boeing aircraft worth USD 3.1 billion (around Rs 21,344 crore), as the carrier embarks on ambitious expansion plans, including flying overseas.

"We are honoured that Vistara has selected GE to power its growth journey.

GEnx engines offer impressive economics pertaining to fuel efficiency, reliability and utilisation making them most suited for Vistara's plans to strengthen its fleet for international routes," GE country head Vikram Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GE Aviation Air Vistara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 