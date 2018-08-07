Home Business

Sensex slips from record on profit-booking; Nifty end at new high

The broader NSE Nifty extended its record run for a third straight session, edging up by 2.35 points or 0.02 per cent to close at new peak at 11,389.45.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: BSE Sensex retreated from record levels to end marginally down by 26.09 points at 37,665.80 today in a volatile trade as investors booked profit in recent gainers such as Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and SBI.

Intra-day, it hit a new high of 11,428.95 and a low of 11,359.70.

The Sensex opened with gains and rallied to a fresh life-time high of 37,876.87 in early trade.

However, it succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 37,665.80 points, down by 26.09 points, or 0.07 per cent.

The Sensex swung about 300 points on alternate bouts of buying and selling during the volatile session.

Investors rushed to book profits in range-bound trade, led by PSU, oil & gas, energy, infrastructure, telecom, realty, healthcare, bankex, FMCG, capital goods and power counters.

Top losers included Adani Ports, Coal India, SBI, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, M&M, RIL, ICICI Bank, TCS, HDFC, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid, falling up to 6.49 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 248.709 crore, while domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 218.64 crore yesterday, provisional exchange data showed.

TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty Stock Market Sensex Slips

