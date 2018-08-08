Home Business

Banking fraud wiped off Rs.70000 cr from PSBs in last three fiscal

The extent of loss in fraud cases reported by scheduled commercial banks for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 was Rs 16,409 crore, Rs 16,652 crore and Rs 36,694 crore, respectively.

Published: 08th August 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various banking frauds has wiped off Rs 70,000 crore from the profit books of Indian Banks in the last three fiscal year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The extent of loss in fraud cases reported by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs)for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 was Rs 16,409 crore, Rs 16,652 crore and Rs 36,694 crore, respectively, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply quoting RBI data.

However the minister clarified that data of frauds is as per the year of reporting and not the year of occurrence of fraud or sanction of loan, letter of undertaking, which may might be of an earlier period.

The minister also informed the House that gross advances by SCBs increased from Rs 25.03 lakh crore as on March 31, 2008, to Rs 68.75 lakh crore on March 31, 2014.

As regards the stressed assets in the banking system, Shukla said the spurt was due to aggressive lending practices, wilful default, loan frauds, corruption in some cases and economic slowdown. Replying to another question, he said as per RBI data, there were 139 borrowers with aggregate gross NPAs of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

