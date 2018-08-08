Home Business

Cipla receives final approval for Diclofenac Sodium topical gel

It is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for the relief of the pain of osteoarthritis of joints amenable to topical treatment, such as the knees and those of the hands

Published: 08th August 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Pharma Major, Cipla said that it has received final approval on August 3, 2018, for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1 percent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Cipla's Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1 pc is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Voltaren Gel, 1 pc of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Health company said in a filing with BSE.

It is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for the relief of the pain of osteoarthritis of joints amenable to topical treatment, such as the knees and those of the hands. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Voltaren Gel and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately USD 353 M for the 12-month period ending June 2018.

The product will be available for shipping in the US in the upcoming week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cipla Pharma Sodium Topical Gel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema