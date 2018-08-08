Govt doubles import duty on 328 textile products

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following a recommendation by the ministry of textiles, the government has announced doubling of the import duty on 328 textile products to 20 per cent, which it says will boost the ailing textile sector, promote local manufacturing and create employment opportunities.The government informed Parliament that it seeks to “increase customs duty on 328 tariff lines of textile products from the existing rate of 10 per cent to 20 per cent... under Section 159 of the Customs Act, 1962,”a notification tabled by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan in the Lok Sabha said.

According to finance ministry sources, the move came after the recommendation from the textile ministry, which had said that local manufacturing was suffering due to cheaper imports from China and other neighbouring countries. By raising the import duty, the government will enhance employment prospects in the job-intensive textile sector, which roughly employs about 10.5 crore people. The import duty will make local manufacturing more competitive against cheap imported products.Also the recommendation for duty hike on textile products to up to 20 per cent will be compatible with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

This is the second time the government has increased the import duty. Last month, the government had doubled import duty on more than 50 textile products, including jackets, suits and carpets, to 20 per cent.

As per industry estimates, imports of textile yarn, fabric and made-up articles grew by 8.58 per cent to $168.64 million in June, with India running a significant trade deficit with China. Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handloom products grew by 24 per cent to $986.2 million in the same month.

Exports of readymade garments dip 12.3%

Exports of man-made yarn, fabrics, and made-ups grew 8.45 per cent to $403.4 million, but exports of all textile readymade garments dipped by 12.3 per cent to $13.5 billion at the same time.The 20 per cent duty will not be applicable to products sourced from Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia due to free trade agreements India has with these countries.