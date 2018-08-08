Home Business

Gurumurthy named to RBI Central Board

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the appointment of S Gurumurthy and Satish Marathe as part-time non-official directors on the Central Board

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the appointment of S Gurumurthy and Satish Marathe as part-time non-official directors on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Gurumurthy is a noted chartered accountant, economic and political columnist, and editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak.

According to the notification, the proposal for the appointment came from the Finance Ministry’s Department of Financial Services. “Necessary communications in this regard have been sent to the Department...,” the committee stated. The two new directors on the central bank’s top decision-making body, which consists of 15 members, will be appointed for a term of four years from the date of notification of their appointment. 
 

