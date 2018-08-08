IndiGo adds four new routes, 24 new flights

Home Business

Country’s largest low-cost carrier IndiGo is slated to launch 24 new flights on its network. The airline has introduced four new routes and the operations will start from September.

NEW DELHI: Country’s largest low-cost carrier IndiGo is slated to launch 24 new flights on its network. The airline has introduced four new routes and the operations will start from September.

The flights have been introduced amidst the grounding of six of its A320neo aircraft since July due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues. The planes are expected to be back in operation in the second half of August. The airline has maintained that the aircraft was grounded because it was undergoing a routine engine change.

The new routes on which the airline would start operations are between Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Varanasi, Hyderabad and Patna and Kolkata and Surat. IndiGo will provide a second flight in Agartala-Guwahati, Hyderabad-Guwahati and Kolkata-Nagpur routes. It is planning to run a fourth flight between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and a fifth flight between Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The airline has a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and nine ATR aircraft as of June 30, 2018, and offers 1,157 daily flights connecting 44 domestic destinations and eight international destinations.

IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said that the airline will continue to expand for the benefit of air passengers. “IndiGo’s domestic strategy is all about adding routes that customers demand and increasing frequency to serve them better. We offer the most comprehensive network in the country,” he said.

IndiGo has also introduced a discount offer for domestic air passengers, with tickets costing as low as `981 between August 12 and October 8, according to its official website.

