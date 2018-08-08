‘No digital risk from Aadhaar data disclosure’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After creating a storm by posting his 12-digit Aadhaar number on Twitter and challenging people to harm him, Trai chairman RS Sharma on Tuesday said that he had always maintained that disclosure, knowledge or sharing of the biometric ID number did not increase “digital vulnerabilities”.

“If you know my Aadhaar, you cannot do anything against me,” said Sharma. While some claimed to have got access to his bank account number and e-mail, Sharma said the claims were untrue. “I am not disappointed by the reports. There has been a lot of misinformation circulated about the subject.”