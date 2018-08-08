Razorpay recognised as one of India's best companies to work for

Home Business

While Razorpay breeds a transparent work culture, encouraging employees to develop the hunger to learn and do more, the company is also known for employee-friendly work culture and low attrition rate

Published: 08th August 2018 01:25 PM

BANGALORE: Razorpay, India's first converged payments solution company, has been recognized as 'India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute.

Great Place to Work recognition is one of the most prestigious workplace achievements for an organization across the globe and Razorpay has been ranked 25th as India's Best Companies (Mid-Size) to work for.

The recognition is bestowed after a careful assessment of various parameters including the level of trust that the employees feel towards the management, respect, and fairness at the workplace, the sense of pride they feel for being associated with the Company and the overall workplace camaraderie.

"Being recognized as one of India's Great Mid-Size companies to work for is truly humbling and encouraging at the same time. It is a strong testimony of the trust and confidence that our employees invest in us. Over the last three years, we have put in efforts towards cultivating a culture of ownership and belongingness amongst employees, ensuring they get ample opportunities to grow and lead impactful careers. This ranking is indicative that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights," said the head of people operations, Anuradha Bharat.

While Razorpay breeds a transparent work culture, encouraging employees to develop the hunger to learn and do more, the company is also known for its employee-friendly work culture and a low attrition rate.

Razorpay has achieved many significant milestones early on in their journey, witnessing growth both in terms of market share and mind space with customers and industry peers alike.

GPTW is globally recognized for its rigorous and objective methodology for identifying and defining great workplaces across business and government organisations. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 58 countries, choose Great Place to Work®, for assessment, benchmarking, and recognition. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is globally considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces - 2018 have been identified from the companies having employee strength between 100 to 500 employees.

