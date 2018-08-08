RBI to pay Rs 50,000 surplus to government for FY18

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India will be transferring a surplus of Rs 50,000 crore to the Government of India for the last fiscal year (2017-18), with its central board of directors approving the transfer on Wednesday.

The central bank is required under the RBI Act of 1934 to pay the government its surplus after making provisions for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets and, contribution to staff and superannuation fund among others.

The announced increase in the transfer of surplus funds will come as a boon to the government, helping it stick to its fiscal deficit targets in an election year. Factors like the announced hike in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) are expected to result in higher expenditures this year.

According to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, tabled in the Lok Sabha this week, the outgo towards subsidies and interest payments are also expected to increase in the next few years. It is estimated that the food subsidy will rise from Rs 1 lakh crore last fiscal to Rs 1.69 lakh crore in current fiscal.

The approved surplus transfer for this year, however, will be 63 per cent higher than last year’s (2016-17) transfer of Rs 30,659 crore, when the central bank had to account for increased expenditure due to printing of new notes to replace the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.The government had received Rs 65,876 crore as surplus in 2015-16.

"The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), at its meeting held on August 8, 2018, approved the transfer of surplus amounting to 500 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) for the year ended June 30, 2018 to the Government of India," the central bank said in its statement. The RBI follows a July-June financial year cycle.

The RBI however had already transferred an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 to the government in April this year.

As per the Budget Estimate, the government has projected a total collection of Rs 54,817.25 crore as dividend or surplus from the RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions. It had realised Rs 51,623.24 crore under this head in the previous fiscal.