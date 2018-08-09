Home Business

Hindustan Petroleum digs in heels, says acting as per statute in not recognising ONGC as promoter

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) had in January this year bought the government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore.

Published: 09th August 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

A Hindustan Petroleum outlet, image used for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Virtually rejecting ONGC's demand, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has said it is acting as per its understanding of the statute in not recognising the new majority shareholder as its promoter.

"Whatever we are doing, whatever we have done and whatever we will be doing will be as per our understanding of the statute and the guidelines and Companies Act and the SEBI guidelines. Beyond that who is interpreting whatever, it is his understanding of the situation. We need not subscribe to that," HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Surana told reporters here.

He was asked about ONGC seeking recognition as the promoter of the company post-acquisition of majority stake in HPCL.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) had in January this year bought the government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore.

Post that, HPCL had become a subsidiary of ONGC.

But HPCL in its regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the latest being on July 12, still lists 'President of India' as the promoter with 'zero' per cent shareholding.

ONGC, on the other hand, is listed under 'Public Shareholder'.

ONGC has written to HPCL management asking it to take steps to rectify the filings to reflect the true promoter of the company.

Asked about ONGC's request, Surana said, "Everybody is free to express their views. Our actions will be guided by what we think is right."

Since ONGC takeover in January, HPCL has made two stock exchange filings about the shareholding pattern of the company -- the first on April 20 and then on July 12.

In both, ONGC is shown as the public shareholder and President of India listed as the promoter.

Sources said ONGC feels the HPCL management is bound to take corrective action to reflect the true picture.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's rules, the entity that owns the controlling stake should be listed as promoter even if it was not the original promoter of the company.

When Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had bought government's stake in fuel retailer IBP Co Ltd, it was listed as the latter's promoter in every instance after the deal.

The same was the case when IOC acquired a majority stake in Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CPCL).

Surana has retained the title of Chairman and Managing Director despite corporate governance structure require a group having just one chairman and subsidiaries being run by managing directors and CEOs.

ONGC's overseas subsidiary, ONGC Videsh Ltd, is headed by a Managing Director and CEO. Its refinery subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which is listed on BSE, too is led by a Managing Director and CEO.

ONGC Chairman is the head of boards of both the companies. 

Since acquiring a majority stake in HPCL, ONGC has only been able to appoint one director to that firm's board. ONGC has appointed its Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar to HPCL board.

He has replaced Sushma Taishete Rath, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Prior to this, HPCL had two government nominee directors -- Rath and Sandeep Poundrik, Joint Secretary (Refineries) of the Oil Ministry. After the appointment of Kumar, there remains only one government nominee director on HPCL board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindustan Petroleum ONGC SEBI guidelines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects