Lifestyle eyes aggressive expansion in Tier-2 towns 

Apparel brand Lifestyle, part of Dubai-based Landmark Group, is planning to expand its retail footprint presence in Tier-2 towns, taking its total store count to 90 by this fiscal end.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apparel brand Lifestyle, part of Dubai-based Landmark Group, is planning to expand its retail footprint presence in Tier-2 towns, taking its total store count to 90 by this fiscal end. 

“We are planning to open 14 stores during the current fiscal and most of these will be in non-metros and smaller cities,” said Srinivas Rao, senior vice-president, marketing, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, at the launch of the company’s first outlet in Bhubaneswar.

This expansion, with each outlet worth close to Rs 10 crore, will add another six-seven city to the firm’s network, he added.

In the next couple of months, Lifestyle has plans to open stores in Guwahati and also explore cities like Ranchi, Patna, Rourkela and Cuttack.

Having established itself firmly in the southern markets, the retail chain is bullish about its growth prospects in the eastern region.

“We are seeing significant growth coming from the East, which is an untapped market for us. So, we feel that it is the right opportunity to enter these markets. Overall, the target is to break even in the next two years,” Rao said.

“We are growing at a rate of 20 per cent CAGR for the last five years. For this year too, we expect to maintain the momentum,” said Rao.

