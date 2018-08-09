Home Business

L&T's power business bags orders worth Rs 1,080 crore

The business has received two orders from NTPC for setting up flue gas desulphurisation systems at its supercritical thermal power plants at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh and Lara, Chhattisgarh.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

L&T, Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro. (File Photo | Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) today said its power business has won orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the domestic market.

"The business has received two orders from NTPC for setting up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at its supercritical thermal power plants at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh and Lara, Chhattisgarh," L&T said in a BSE filing.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (MoEFCC) to curtail sulfur dioxide emissions, it added.

L&T said it has a long-term technical licence agreement with Chiyoda Corporation of Japan for FGD technology.

It said its power business through its joint venture companies has also won orders in the domestic and export markets for engineering services and supply of components.

Shares of the company were trading 0.33 per cent higher at Rs 1,302 apiece on BSE.

