Home Business

NALCO posts fivefold rise in first-quarter net profit

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) reported a fivefold jump in quarterly profits to `687 crore on Wednesday. 

Published: 09th August 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) reported a fivefold jump in quarterly profits to Rs 687 crore on Wednesday. The state-run company had clocked a net profit of Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period.

“As compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year, the growth in net profit has jumped by a whopping 433 per cent, from Rs 129 crore to Rs 687 crore,” a Nalco statement said. Operating profit of the firm stood at Rs 889 crore during the quarter under review. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of the company has increased from 19 per cent to 36 per cent, despite an increase in input cost by 15 to 20 per cent during the first quarter as compared to the previous quarter, the statement said.

Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO, said this significant growth in profit has mainly come from Damanjodi refinery in south Odisha’s Koraput district, which has achieved the distinction of being the lowest cost producer of Alumina in the world.

“Apart from the cost focus, it is the pre-and-post sales service of NALCO, coupled with its quality, which has helped the company in commanding a high premium in international market,” he added.

During the quarter, bauxite production stood at 18.59 lakh tonne, as against the 18.81 tonne produced during the corresponding period of the previous year. Moreover, the company produced 1.10 lakh tonne of aluminium, which is 8.85 per cent higher than 1.01 lakh tonne produced in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects