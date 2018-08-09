NALCO posts fivefold rise in first-quarter net profit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) reported a fivefold jump in quarterly profits to Rs 687 crore on Wednesday. The state-run company had clocked a net profit of Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period.

“As compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year, the growth in net profit has jumped by a whopping 433 per cent, from Rs 129 crore to Rs 687 crore,” a Nalco statement said. Operating profit of the firm stood at Rs 889 crore during the quarter under review.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of the company has increased from 19 per cent to 36 per cent, despite an increase in input cost by 15 to 20 per cent during the first quarter as compared to the previous quarter, the statement said.

Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO, said this significant growth in profit has mainly come from Damanjodi refinery in south Odisha’s Koraput district, which has achieved the distinction of being the lowest cost producer of Alumina in the world.

“Apart from the cost focus, it is the pre-and-post sales service of NALCO, coupled with its quality, which has helped the company in commanding a high premium in international market,” he added.

During the quarter, bauxite production stood at 18.59 lakh tonne, as against the 18.81 tonne produced during the corresponding period of the previous year. Moreover, the company produced 1.10 lakh tonne of aluminium, which is 8.85 per cent higher than 1.01 lakh tonne produced in the first quarter of the previous financial year.